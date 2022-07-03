Relentless showers trigger flood-like situation in Karnataka's Kodagu

Rains battered Kodagu and Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada all night on Saturday and Sunday, leaving rivers and streams in spate. The district has been experiencing torrential rain for three days now.

The swollen Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala has cut off the road connectivity with Napoklu. Several road bridges have gone under overflowing streams. The Murnad-Balamuri minor bridge has been submerged under the swollen Haraduru stream. Korangala’s Vajpayee residential school has been cut-off following floods. The school has declared holiday for a week.

With rain and strong winds uprooting electricity poles, many villages in Madikeri taluk plunged into darkness.

A few villages in Madikeri taluk, including Made and Gaalibeedu, saw rain in excess of 15 cm in the last 24 hours.

Infow into Harangi reservoir has gone up considerably. Over 15,000 cusec of water has been released downstream and with more rain forecast for the next few days, the outflow is expected to rise further.

Rapid increase in Kaveri river water level has triggered flood fears in Siddapur and surrounding villages. The Revenue officials have already asked the people of the villages on the river banks to move to a safer place. On Sunday, the inflow into Krishnaraja Sagar clocked 13,418 cusec. The water level in the dam was 109.52 feet as against the maximum level of 124.80 feet.

Parts of Mandya district, including Bellur cross in Nagamangala taluk, received heavy rains on Sunday.

Rivers Tunga, Bhadra and Hemavathi have come alive following relentless rain in their catchments in Chikkamagaluru district. The compound of a church in Jayapura has caved in, at Koppa taluk. Kigga recorded 17.4 cm of rain in the last 24 hours, while Sringeri registered 13.6 cm.

Meanwhile, the intensity of rain has come down in coastal districts. But for Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada, rest of the coastal areas saw mild showers on and off.

Parts of north and south interior Karnataka witnessed intermittent showers on

Sunday.