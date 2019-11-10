Revised pay for cops from next month: Home Minister

Srinidhi R
Srinidhi R, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 10 2019, 22:19pm ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2019, 02:06am ist
Photo for representation.

The police personnel in Karnataka will get salaries as per the recommendations of Raghavendra Auradkar report, beginning next month.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media persons here on Sunday that the government has forwarded the report to the Finance department and the necessary process was underway. He said the policemen in the state will get revised pay from next month.

