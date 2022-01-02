Rules on live streaming of court hearings notified

The rules for live streaming of court proceedings have been notified with effect from January 1, 2022.

The rules titled - Karnataka Rules on Live Streaming and Recording of Court Proceedings, 2021 – will apply to the high court and to the courts and tribunals over which it has supervisory jurisdiction.

The notification has listed types of cases excluded from the category of live streaming. These cases include, matters such as matrimonial cases (including transfer petitions arising there under), cases concerning sexual offences, including proceedings instituted under section 376 of IPC, cases concerning gender-based violence against women, Pocso Act as well as Juvenile Justice Act matters. In-camera proceedings, matters where the bench is of the view for reasons to be recorded in writing that publication would be antithetical to the administration of justice.

This apart, cases, which in the opinion of the bench may provoke enmity amongst communities likely to result in a breach of law and order, and non-public discussions between advocates and any other matter in which a specific direction is issued by the bench or the Chief Justice, are also excluded from live

streaming.

In May 2020, the high court had initiated live streaming of court proceedings on an experimental basis. A PIL petition was filed seeking direction for framing of rules in regard to both live streaming and e-filing. A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, had recently directed the Registrar General to notify the date for coming into force of the Rules. The state government was directed to immediately notify the Rules and publish them in the official gazette.

