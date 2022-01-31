Rules to be simplified for housing in Karnataka, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that the state government will simplify rules to provide houses and sites for the poor.

Speaking after distributing temporary title deeds for the eligible beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s 1-lakh multi-storey Bengaluru housing scheme, Bommai said revenue sites without basic amenities would come up rampantly if layouts are not developed in accordance with legal provisions. “The government would simplify the laws to enable the poor to own sites and houses,” he said.

He said that 46,000 houses will be distributed to the urban poor in the coming days and directed officials to speed up the process of identifying beneficiaries for the remaining 54,000 houses expected to come up by December this year.

Bommai also instructed the officials to prepare a plan to build a satellite township for the poor with all civic amenities.

Housing Minister V Somanna said that 6,000 houses were complete. The process has started to select beneficiaries to 46,499 houses, he added.

