Sahitya Sammelana: Platform for quality sessions or jaded annual jamboree?

The 86th edition of Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana (all-India Kannada literary meet) on January 6, 7 and 8, in Haveri has turned the spotlight on a vital debate: whether Sammelanas really help foster Kannada language, given the nature of its organisation and standards of sessions.

The government has released Rs 20 crore for the Haveri Sammelana.

Launched in 1915 as an annual tradition by Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP), the initial Sammelanas intended to work for the unification of Kannada-speaking communities scattered across south India.

Once the objective was achieved, the Sammelanas began celebrating literary spirit and commemorating the essence of Kannada, a period when Kannada language had hardly any threat to flourish.

Over the decades, increased political and ideological interventions displaced the very spirit of the Sammelanas, disregarding standards of the meet and quality of sessions.

Declining standards, in a way, fuelled spirited young and creative minds to launch two annual literary events to celebrate Kannada culture, not just language: The Bangalore Literature Festival (2012) and Dharwad Sahitya Sambhrama (2013), which ensured a platform for serious minds, maintaining a distance from political and ideological boundaries to express themselves.

Despite controversies in almost every edition over quality and utility of the Sammelanas, Kannada literary space appears to have different sets of writers, with their own stakes in the event.

While most firmly believe that the annual meet helps strengthen Kannada language, some think the event is a sheer waste of money.

Writer Vasudhendra says, “Kannada Sahitya Sammelana is the oldest literary meet in the name of a language in India. The annual gathering had a distinct identity as eminent writers would attend. It now resembles a jatra (annual religious fair), for all the wrong reasons.”

“Sessions are no longer literary, but sociological. There is hardly any gain for serious readers. The Sammelana should restrict itself to literature and language. It should rope in writers from other Indian languages and English to promote Kannada,” he stresses.

A short story writer seeking anonymity says, “We all know how the Sammelana is organised and who are the final beneficiaries. Substandard quality and agenda will never strengthen any language. Deviation from set objectives has forced some writers to stay away from the literary meet.”

“How does adoption of resolutions, false assurances, some sales, performances and interactions foster Kannada? It draws huge crowds, as money is involved,” said another writer.

But critic Dr C N Ramachandran believes that the meets have helped strengthen Kannada.

“Lakhs of people gather at one place, and interact in Kannada. But, meets alone can’t help strengthen any language. The growth of a language depends on employment opportunities, business deals, and interactions between states and countries,” he adds.

Admitting that quality is the major concern in sessions due to decisions executed on party lines, he cautions, “In the name of ‘quality,’ let us not limit language to a few PhDs and scholars with an American degree.”

KSP president Mahesh Joshi and his predecessor Dr Manu Baligar are convinced that Sammelanas have helped promote Kannada.

“Where in the world do over 3 lakh people gather for celebration of a language, other than in Karnataka? Don’t you think it’s an opportunity to expand the base of Kannada?” asks Baligar.

“We pass resolutions to strengthen Kannada and submit the same to the government for action, like making Kannada mandatory in many fields,” he adds.

Both don’t approve the term ‘jatra’ for the Sammelana. They say that it’s a celebration of the essence of Kannada.

Doddarangegowda, president designate of the Haveri Sammelana and H S Venkatesh Murthy, president of the previous Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, too consider the event as crucial to foster Kannada.

It’s a platform for all minds to gather at one place for the purpose of a language. Use of language in daily life alone will preserve it, they stress.

“The Sammelana is a big platform for ordinary people to think about their identity in terms of language, culture and literature,” says Prof B P Donur, a novelist.

Dr D S Chougale, a playwright, points out, “Sammelanas indirectly promote Kannada. But increasing the use of Kannada words in routine life alone preserves it. Academic and financial qualifications should not bar participation of ordinary people.”