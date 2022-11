Second PU exams from March 9 in Karnataka

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released the final timetable for the II PU board exams. The exams will be held between March 9 and 29, from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm.

 March 9: Kannada, Arabic

 March 11: Mathematics and Education

 March 13: Economics

 March 14: Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry and Basic Maths

 March 15: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit and French

 March 16 : Logic, Business Studies

 March 17: Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness

 March 18: Geography, Biology

 March 20: History, Physics

 March 21: Hindi

 March 23: English

 March 25: Political Science and Statistics

 March 27: Optional Kannada, Geology, Accountancy, Home Science

 March 29: Sociology, Electronics and Computer Science