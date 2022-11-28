Second PU exams from March 9 in Karnataka

The exams will be held between March 9 and 29, from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 28 2022, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 05:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released the final timetable for the II PU board exams. The exams will be held between March 9 and 29, from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm.

￼ March 9: Kannada, Arabic

￼ March 11: Mathematics and Education 

￼ March 13: Economics 

￼ March 14: Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry and Basic Maths

￼ March 15: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit and French

￼ March 16 : Logic, Business Studies

￼ March 17: Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness

￼ March 18: Geography, Biology 

￼ March 20: History, Physics 

￼ March 21: Hindi

￼ March 23: English

￼ March 25: Political Science and Statistics 

￼ March 27: Optional Kannada, Geology, Accountancy, Home Science 

￼ March 29: Sociology, Electronics and Computer Science 

Karnataka
Karnataka News

