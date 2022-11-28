Second PU exams from March 9 in Karnataka

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released the final timetable for the II PU board exams. The exams will be held between March 9 and 29, from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm.
￼ March 9: Kannada, Arabic
￼ March 11: Mathematics and Education
￼ March 13: Economics
￼ March 14: Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry and Basic Maths
￼ March 15: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit and French
￼ March 16 : Logic, Business Studies
￼ March 17: Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness
￼ March 18: Geography, Biology
￼ March 20: History, Physics
￼ March 21: Hindi
￼ March 23: English
￼ March 25: Political Science and Statistics
￼ March 27: Optional Kannada, Geology, Accountancy, Home Science
￼ March 29: Sociology, Electronics and Computer Science
