Second PU exams from March 9 in Karnataka

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released the final timetable for the II PU board exams. The exams will be held between March 9 and 29, from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm.

￼ March 9: Kannada, Arabic

￼ March 11: Mathematics and Education

￼ March 13: Economics

￼ March 14: Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry and Basic Maths

￼ March 15: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit and French

￼ March 16 : Logic, Business Studies

￼ March 17: Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness

￼ March 18: Geography, Biology

￼ March 20: History, Physics

￼ March 21: Hindi

￼ March 23: English

￼ March 25: Political Science and Statistics

￼ March 27: Optional Kannada, Geology, Accountancy, Home Science

￼ March 29: Sociology, Electronics and Computer Science