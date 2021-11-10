Several Congress leaders involved in Bitcoin scam: CM Bommai

Many Cong leaders involved in Bitcoin scam: CM Bommai

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Nov 10 2021, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 18:25 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai trained his guns at Congress saying that many of its leaders are involved in the Bitcoin scam after Congress leader Priyank Kharge said the scam could unseat the CM.

Bommai is on a two-day visit to Delhi to meet Union Ministers regarding state projects. He told the press that Congress leaders should think about their own involvement. "Priyank Kharge does not have full knowledge on the issue. He should first think about the involvement of his party leaders in the scam," the CM said.

The CM also said former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should not make irresponsible statements on the issue. "He is the Leader Opposition. Before making any allegation, Siddaramaiah should know the facts," the CM said. 

Party leaders including national president J P Nadda has not sought any explainations on the Bitcoin scam but the CM said he has sought an appointment with Nadda. 

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
Congress
Bitcoin

