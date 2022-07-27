Shobha writes to Amit Shah, seeks NIA probe into Praveen Nettaru murder case

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order an NIA probe into murder of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada district.

Alleging that there was chance of role of SDPI, PFI and other extremists groups in the incident, she said that the government must take action such organisatons.

"The Dakshina Kannada region-the land of 'Daivas' and 'Devis' is getting disturbed by the series of violence unleashed by the extremist groups," she said in her letter to the Union minister.

"The assailants in this incident had come on a motorbike bearing Kerala registration number. Therefore, it is clear that the assailants came from Kerala which is close by. This could be a possible vindictive action by the Islamic radicals groups of PFI and SDPI to disturb communal harmony. Such dastardly incidents are a well-planned conspiracy funded by extremist groups possibly operating from the neighbouring Kerala," she said.

"This is not a new one and the last one. Such attacks could be seen before and there is every possibility that may be repeated again by the 'Jihadis'. Impunity given to the perpetrators of the crime will pave way for more such attacks on Hindu activists, our party workers and the general public," she said.