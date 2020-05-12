Shramik train with migrant workers leaves for Bihar from Dakshina Kannada

First Shramik Special train from Mysuru division with 1,428 migrant labourers from Bihar left from Kabakaputtur Railway Station in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday.

The train with a composition of 24 coaches, including 18 sleeper, four general and two ladies-cum-luggage vans will travel to Bapudham Motihari in Bihar via Arsikere Junction, Bellary Junction, Guntakal Junction Vijayawada and Gaya Junction and is scheduled to reach the destination on May 14, said Priya Shetty, Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO.

Adequate quantity of soaps and sanitizers have been provided in each compartment for maintaining personal hygiene and the passengers were sensitised about the contagious nature of COVID-19 infection and the need to observe all precautions scrupulously. Earlier the empty rake before starting from Mysuru on Monday was fully sanitised as per the standard protocol communicated by the Railway Board. A total of 6 Railway Protection Force personnel will be escorting the train end-to-end.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has made arrangements for supplying food and water to passengers onboard at Arsikere. IRCTC in coordination with the other Railway Divisions en route will be taking care of catering services, as required.