Sindhuri names JD(S) MLA, MUDA chief in land scams

IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri said on Wednesday that she stood by her earlier statement that her action against land grabbing by a few politicians and others had led to her transfer from Mysuru, where she served as DC.

“I am appealing to the government to hold an inquiry into the land scams in Mysuru, especially by Sa Ra Mahesh (JD-S legislator representing KR Nagar) and his associates. Earlier, I had not named anybody. But now that they are exposing themselves by attacking me, I am naming them,” she told DH.

Sindhuri said the nexus between former commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Shilpa Nag and the vested interests should be probed.

“Shilpa Nag has colluded with politicians and did a resignation drama, just to get me out and serve their purpose. This, she has admitted herself. Once the transfer was done, she said the mission was accomplished and withdrew the so-called resignation,” she said.

The IAS officer said the list of irregularities and illegalities by Mahesh and his associates in Mysuru and its neighbourhood was long.

“Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman H V Rajeev is his partner in a few illegal projects, like the one on the Lingambudhi lake. Mahesh’s SaRa choultry is also on the rajakaluve, near Datagalli Ring Road,” Rohini said.

Sindhuri said, “Mahesh’s illegal projects include the one on the grazing lands (gomala) on Survey No. 123 in Datagalli under Kasba hobli, Mysuru taluk. These are based on false documents. There are plans to start a resort on two acres of land on Lingambudhi lake”.

“Mahesh also had a stake in the private Covid care centres (CCC) in Mysuru. When a few of them were shut, as they did not comply with Covid protocols and guidelines, he convened a press meet on the CCCs. Shilpa Nag was hand in glove with the vested interests and thus, she did not open government CCCs as per my directions. Her inaction was to help such private CCCs,” Rohini said.

“The irregularities by Rajeev should also be probed. Since he took charge on August 28, 2020, over 500 resolutions have been passed in each MUDA meeting. Each of the resolutions should be probed,” Rohini said.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah had said on Tuesday that a land scam was behind the feud between the two women IAS officers in Mysuru.

On Tuesday, Sa Ra Mahesh continued his tirade against Rohini. He has been holding a press conference almost every day after the transfer.