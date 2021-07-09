SSLC exam inevitable, says Education Min S Suresh Kumar

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said conducting the SSLC examinations was inevitable due to the lack of a better way to assess and promote students.

Addressing the media on Friday after interacting with students preparing for examinations, the minister said, "The examination is mainly to boost their confidence and it is the responsibility of the government to conduct the examination."

"For PUC 2 students there were scores from SSLC and PUC 1 examinations and the duration needed for conducting of PUC 2 exams was more than 19 days. Considering all these, we decided to cancel examinations for them," he explained.

Meanwhile, the minister clarified to students that questions will be direct and easy. "Students do not need to worry about the question paper or the examination center. The questions will be direct and easy and the centres will be sanitised. Students can attend the examinations without any fear," he added.