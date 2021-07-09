SSLC exam inevitable, says Education Min S Suresh Kumar

SSLC exam inevitable, says Education Min S Suresh Kumar

The examination is mainly to boost their confidence, the minister said in a press briefing

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS,
  • Jul 09 2021, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 15:13 ist
The minister clarified to students that questions will be direct and easy. Credit: PTI Photo/Representative Image

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said conducting the SSLC examinations was inevitable due to the lack of a better way to assess and promote students.

Addressing the media on Friday after interacting with students preparing for examinations, the minister said, "The examination is mainly to boost their confidence and it is the responsibility of the government to conduct the examination."

Read | JEE Mains Phase 3 exams to be held from July 20 to 25, Phase 4 between July 27 and August 2

"For PUC 2 students there were scores from SSLC and PUC 1 examinations and the duration needed for conducting of PUC 2 exams was more than 19 days. Considering all these, we decided to cancel examinations for them," he explained. 

Meanwhile, the minister clarified to students that questions will be direct and easy. "Students do not need to worry about the question paper or the examination center. The questions will be direct and easy and the centres will be sanitised. Students can attend the examinations without any fear," he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

SSLC
Karnataka
S Suresh Kumar
Education
examination centres

Related videos

What's Brewing

Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban

Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit

'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

 