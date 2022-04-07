SSLC results likely in third week of May

The results of the SSLC exams will likely be announced in the third week of May. 

The examinations began on March 28 and are to conclude on April 11. 

An official in the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) said the evaluation of answer sheets would begin on April 23 and the process would take 10-15 days. The results will likely be declared in the third week of May, the official added. 

