State reports 93 new Covid cases, two deaths

The state reported 93 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Monday. Among the fresh infections, 73 are interstate travellers while three international passengers.

Bengaluru Rural and Dakshina Kannada districts reported one fatality each. A 55-year-old woman from Veerasagar in Nelamangala taluk, diagnosed with severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), was admitted to Tumakuru Covid Hospital on May 19.

She died on Sunday due to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Her throat swab sample returned positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

A 43-year-old man from Dakshina Kannada district, who had cirrhosis of liver, died on Saturday (May 23). His lab report came back positive for virus on Monday. With this, the state’s death toll stands at 44 (excluding two suicides).

On the upside, 51 patients were discharged on Monday. So far 705 have been discharged.

According to the state Covid-19 war room’s analysis of the transmission type of 2,158 cases, 1,085 accounted for domestic travel history, 799 contact history, 102 with international travel history while investigations still underway for 81 cases. Also, investigations are on for 58 SARI and 33 influenza-like illness (ILI) cases.

On the age-wise distribution of Covid-19 cases, 515 patients are in the age-group of 20-30 years, and 510 patients are aged between 30 and 40 years. Of the 44 Covid-19 fatalities, 26 are above the age of 60. Bengaluru has 192 asymptomatic cases and 80 symptomatic patients.