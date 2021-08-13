Stricter Covid-19 curbs in Karnataka after Aug 15?

Stricter Covid-19 curbs in Karnataka after Aug 15?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 13 2021, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 17:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

As Karnataka continues to be on the radar for Covid worries, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a meeting with experts over preparations and precautions for the third wave on Saturday, Revenue Minister R Ashoka told news agency ANI.

Ashoka added that the government is likely to impose stricter rules after August 15.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
R Ashoka
basavaraj bommai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mirabai already seeing higher interest in weightlifting

Mirabai already seeing higher interest in weightlifting

The 11-year-old British boy walking to save the earth

The 11-year-old British boy walking to save the earth

Money, honor: Aztec emperor Moctezuma's divisive legacy

Money, honor: Aztec emperor Moctezuma's divisive legacy

'Pushpa' first single review: Hits the right notes

'Pushpa' first single review: Hits the right notes

Khudiram Bose: 18-year-old martyr who smiled at death

Khudiram Bose: 18-year-old martyr who smiled at death

'Lion of Herat' silent as Taliban enter his Afghan city

'Lion of Herat' silent as Taliban enter his Afghan city

Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban

Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban

Fossil records how ancient plants spread to land

Fossil records how ancient plants spread to land

Remembering Sridevi: Rare pics of 1st female superstar

Remembering Sridevi: Rare pics of 1st female superstar

 