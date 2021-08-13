Stricter Covid-19 curbs in Karnataka after Aug 15?

As Karnataka continues to be on the radar for Covid worries, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a meeting with experts over preparations and precautions for the third wave on Saturday, Revenue Minister R Ashoka told news agency ANI.
Ashoka added that the government is likely to impose stricter rules after August 15.
Karnataka Chief Minister to hold a meeting with experts on Saturday in Bengaluru regarding third wave #COVID19. Likely to impose more strict rules after August 15: State Revenue Minister, R Ashok (file pic) pic.twitter.com/5kXhnaele5
— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2021
More to follow...
