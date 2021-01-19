Sudhakar bats for Covaxin’s safety

State Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said both vaccines approved by the Drug Controller General of India are equally safe and there is no need for any apprehensions against Covaxin.

Speaking to media persons after chairing a review meeting of district health officials and Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, in Hubballi on Tuesday, Sudhakar reiterated that Covaxin of Bharat Biotech, which has been receiving resistance from health workers across State for not publishing its third phase trial results, is safe.

Read | Bharat Biotech explains who shouldn't take Covaxin shot

“The vaccine prepared by Bharat Biotech has been tested on more than 30,000 volunteers, which is the highest in Country. Analysing the data takes a bit of time. However, the Drug Controller General of India has given permission for its emergency use only after satisfying itself of its efficacy,” he said and added that no health worker will be coerced or forced to take the vaccine.

Responding to the death of a 43-year-old ward boy at Sandur Primary Health Centre, who died two days after getting vaccinated on Saturday, Sudhakar said preliminary reports suggest that the man died of a heart attack. “Medical team is investigating it. There are no reasons for us to attribute his death to Covid-19 vaccination. Let us wait for the complete medial details before drawing any conclusion,” he said.

The minister also claimed that Karnataka has the highest number of health care workers taking the Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

No Ghar-Wapsi

Sudhakar said none of the 17 MLAs, who left Congress and JD(S) to join BJP will return to their parties. KPCC president's claim of getting back all those ex-Congress leaders back to the party is with reference to those ‘inactive’ Congress leaders who left the party and not those who have become ministers.

Responding to Siddaramiah’s statement on the change of leadership in Karnataka, Sudhakar said Amit Shah is our party head and when he has asserted that Chief Minister Yediyurappa will complete his term then he (BSY) will. “Not just this term, BJP will come to power next term also,” he added.