Sunday lockdown in Karnataka till August 2; marriages will be allowed: Govt

Five Sundays starting July 5 till August 2 will be a “complete lockdown” in Karnataka, the state government said in its Unlock 2.0 order.

Marriages already fixed on Sundays will be allowed as per guidelines, Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar said in the order. The guidelines say that the number of guests should not exceed 50 in marriage-related gatherings.

During the Sunday lockdown and the 8 pm-5 am curfew, only essential activities will be allowed, including “operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on national and state highway/major district roads, loading and unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes,” the order stated.

The government has also notified the closure of all government offices, boards and corporations except those operating and maintaining essential services on all Saturdays till the second week of August. This will be in addition to the existing holidays on 2nd and 4th Saturdays.

As prescribed by the Centre, the government has reiterated that educational institutions will be closed till July 31, but state-run training institutes will be allowed to function from July 15.

Also, metro rail, international air travel (except those permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs), theatres, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, social/political/sports/entertainment and other such functions or congregations remain prohibited.