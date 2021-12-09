TAC chairman says nothing to worry about: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Omicron

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the Technical Advisory Committee chairman Sudarshan has said there is nothing to worry about the Omicron situation.
Bommai said Sudarshan has briefed the state Cabinet amid the detection of Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19, in Karnataka.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Black flags in demand at Assam-Nagaland border
No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report
I detach from work when possible: Richa Chadha
KGF Chapter 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha: 2022 set for clash
BCCI cracks the whip after Kohli refuses to step down
Lone survivor of TN chopper crash a decorated IAF pilot
Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread
Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove