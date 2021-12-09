TAC head says nothing to worry about: Bommai on Omicron

TAC chairman says nothing to worry about: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Omicron

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 09 2021, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 14:08 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: CMO Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the Technical Advisory Committee chairman Sudarshan has said there is nothing to worry about the Omicron situation. 

Bommai said Sudarshan has briefed the state Cabinet amid the detection of Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19, in Karnataka.

More to follow... 

