Owing to technical glitches, power generation in the units of the Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS), have been halted.

The RTPS units, the first and the third, each have a capacity to generate 210 MW of power. The officials have examined the technical issues and have taken up the repair works.

The eight units of the RTPS have a capacity to generate total 1,720 MW of power. Presently, 1,200 MW of power is being generated from the 6 units, the RTPS officials have stated.