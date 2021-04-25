Thermal power plant to generate oxygen for Covid patients in Karnataka

The Yeramarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) has come forward to generate oxygen, essential for treating Covid-19 patients.

The YTPS has ozone generation technology which provides for storing oxygen. The Karnataka government has directed the power station to supply this oxygen for Covid patients in the state. It is estimated that up to 7,000 litres of oxygen could be stored at YTPS.

YTPS Chief Executive Director Shashikanth said that the plant can supply oxygen if appropriate arrangements were made by the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited for tapping the gas.