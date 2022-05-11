Tomato Flu: Five Karnataka-Kerala border districts to be on alert, says Sudhakar

In the wake of Tomato Flu cases in Kerala, five Karnataka-Kerala border districts -- Mangaluru, Udupi, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru -- have been directed to keep a vigil on daily travellers from Kerala and also monitor children for any Tomato Flu signs and symptoms in OPDs of health institutions.

Directions have also been given to inform the State Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme section of the State Health Department immediately if any cases with Tomato Flu symptoms are detected.

District Health Officers of concerned districts and other districts too have been directed by the Commissioner of Health to ensure surveillance.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that there is no need to panic.

"Though some symptoms are similar to Covid-19, the Tomato Flu has nothing to do with Covid-19. These symptoms are usually seen in other types of viral infections also. There is no need to panic as the authorities have been asked to remain alert. Moreover, the Tomato Flu is endemic to Kerala," Sudhakar said.

Cases of Tomato flu have currently been reported from Aryankavu, Anchal and Neduvathur in Kerala.

Tomato Flu is a rare viral disease, which causes red-coloured rashes, skin irritation and dehydration. The disease gets its name from the blisters it causes, which look like tomatoes.

The tomato fever is affecting children below the age of five in Kerala.

The main symptom of the Tomato Flu includes large blisters the size of tomatoes which are red in colour. Other symptoms of the flu include high fever, body ache, joint swelling and fatigue - much like Chikungunya.