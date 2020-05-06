Understanding is an understatement for this caring group

Social entrepreneurs Vishal and Vishnu Soman have been helping differently-abled people integrate into the mainstream for the past six years. So, when the lockdown was announced, the two brothers started a volunteer helpline ‘Volunteers vs Covid-19’ to help people with disabilities in Bengaluru.

“Accessibility is an issue for this community even without the lockdown. So, we wanted to help them with their basic necessities,” says Vishnu.

They created a system that allowed them to help, while complying with the lockdown rules. “We have created a virtual volunteer network. We use existing services to deliver essentials,” says Abhishek S, a volunteer.

There are 58 volunteers involved, spread across Bengaluru, from Attibelle to Yelahanka and Nagasandra to KR Puram.

“A mom in Nagasandra wanted medicines to be delivered to her son with autism at Jayanagar. These are the kind of problems we aim to tackle,” explains Abhishek.

The group focuses on delivering cooked food and grocery in addition to medicines. They also try to provide items free of cost, for those with financial difficulties.

They have a vetting process to ensure that nobody tries to take advantage. “It usually happens on the same day. If the delivery is not urgent, we ask them to wait up to two days,” Vishnu says.

As of May 6, they have helped over 3,000 people, with an average of 10-15 deliveries a day. “We have also had transpeople and daily wage earners reach out,” he shares.

The virtual setup is not without pitfalls. “Coordinating can be challenging, and time-consuming. There have been instances where able-bodied people have tried to use our service. We have minimised this to a large extent,” says Abhishek.

Sashikala, a visually-impaired woman who resides in a PG at Chamrajpet, says she found out about the helpline through WhatsApp. “I needed grocery, a pressure cooker, and an induction stove — it was all delivered the same day,” she says.

Madhumitha Venkataraman, founder of Diversity Dialogues, was already familiar with Vishnu. “There was a need for a group that understands disability and is adept at its nuances,” she says.

Knowing sign language, or the importance of medicines makes them more suited to address specific needs. “Many people with disabilities reach out to me for help. So far, whoever I have directed to the group, has received the help they needed,” she adds.

Reach them on their helpline number 90196 63172