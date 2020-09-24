Union Minister Suresh Angadi laid to rest in Delhi

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi was laid to rest with full state honours on Thursday evening here.

He was buried as per the Covid-19 protocol in the Lingayat-Veerashaiva burial ground at Sector 24, Dwarka at Delhi.

Angadi's wife Mangala, daughters, sons-in-law, and other relatives paid their last respects clad in PPE kits while conforming to the Covid-19 guidelines.

A Railway Protection Force contingent gave the late minister a guard of honour along with a gun salute.

65-year-old Angadi died on Wednesday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi where he was undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

While some Angadi followers demanded his body be taken to Belagavi for the last rites, Karnataka Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, who is also related to Angadi, said the family decided to hold it in Delhi as Covid-19 protocol did not permit transportation of body over that long a distance.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, MPs and other dignitaries were present during the last rites

Earlier in the day, Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met and condoled Angadi's demise.

The Cabinet also observed a two-minute silence in the memory of the Union minister and passed a resolution recalling his services in public life

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also a chaired a virtual condolence meeting at the Rail Bhavan which was attended by top officials of the Railway Ministry and zonal offices.

The Ministry of Railways also declared a half-day holiday on Thursday afternoon for all offices of railway establishment in Delhi.

Speaker Om Birla and Congress Leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also visited Angadi's official residence on South Avenue Lane and expressed their condolences.