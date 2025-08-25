Menu
Rupee falls 6 paise to close at 87.58 against US dollar

Forex traders said investors were cautious ahead of the implementation of the August 27 tariff deadline and the upcoming US economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve's September 17 meeting.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 11:26 IST
Published 25 August 2025, 11:26 IST
