UoM students stage torchlight protest against CAA

University of Mysore (UoM) students staged a torchlight protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), at the Manasagangotri campus, in the city on Tuesday evening.

The protest was lead by All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO), Students Federation of India (SFI) and UoM Research Scholars Association.

Nearly 500 students took out a protest march from the Centenary Clock Tower Square, till the statue of poet Kuvempu at the main entrance of Manasagangotri.

The agitators condemned the police attack on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia. AIDSO district secretary Chandrakala said, “We are in a dangerous situation. We have to bear the brunt of the police canes if we term the ‘wrong’ as ‘wrong’. What was the fault of Jamia students? The police used force on the students who were protesting peacefully. Students were pulled out of hostels and libraries and canned,” she alleged.

“It is wrong to divide the nation along communal lines. If the authorities find fault in this, what should we do? The government should withdraw CAA immediately. It should not decide one’s citizenship on the basis of religion,” she said.

SFI leader Vasanth and Maridevaru and Sosale Mahesh of UoM Research Scholars Association were present.