Verdict against “conspiracy” of Ramesh Kumar-Siddu: BSY

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said the Supreme Court verdict allowing disqualified MLAs to contest elections was an answer to “the conspiracy hatched by the former Speaker and Siddaramaiah.”

Previously, too, Yediyurappa has accused the then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah of plotting to disqualify the rebel legislators.

“The SC decision was much awaited. Our earlier Speaker colluded with Siddaramaiah and hatched a conspiracy, against which the SC has taken a clear decision. We welcome the 17 MLAs being allowed to contest. All preparations have started. Starting tomorrow, we will go all out and 101% we will win all the seats,” Yediyurappa told reporters.

The BJP needs to win at least 7-8 out of the 15 Assembly constituencies and the SC decision allowing the disqualified MLAs to contest is seen as a shot in the arm for the saffron party. If the BJP chooses to field them, the party will have to deal with rebellion from with as several leaders who lost the May 2018 Assembly polls are up in arms against the rebels contesting the bypolls.

“As on today, everything is okay. Our candidates will win in all constituencies,” Yediyurappa said, brushing aside questions on rebellion within his party.