VHP condemns Jain monk's murder in Karnataka, blames Congress's policies

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday condemned the gruesome murder of a Digambar Jain monk in Karnataka and alleged that the incident had occurred due to the “anti-Hindu policies” of the Congress government in the state. It demanded capital punishment for those involved in the murder of the Acharya Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj.

The accused had cut the monk's body into pieces and had dumped them in a defunct borewell in the village Hirekodi of Chikkodi Taluk in Karnataka. Police arrested two people Narayana Basappa Madi and Hassan Dalayath in connection with the case and said the monk was killed over money related matter.

In a statement, VHP general secretary Milind Parande strongly condemned the “gruesome murder” of the Jain monk and said the incident has shocked the entire spiritual and religious fraternity.

“The abduction of venerable Jain Acharya, who taught the lesson of non-violence to the world, and then the chopping of his holy body by Jihadis seems somehow to be the result of the anti-Hindu policies of the Congress-led government in the state,” he charged.

“Ever since the ministers of the new government in the state have been talking about removing the anti-cow slaughter law and the anti-conversion law, the audacity of the 'dharma-drohi' (anti-religion) and anti-national forces has increased,” he alleged.

Parande demanded capital punishment for those involved in the Jain monk's murder and also curbs against such people in the state.

“Due to the anti-Hindu policies of the government, neither the sadhus nor the Bharatiya society is safe in the state today. If anyone is enjoying the liberty of roaming free in the state, they are Islamic Jihadis and extremists,” he charged.

The VHP leader described the Jain monk as “an icon of humanism” and said he had been serving the society while staying at Anand Parvat for the last 15 years.

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka has also demanded a thorough investigation into the murder.

BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday condemned the incident and Kateel also appealed to the state government to provide security to the monks and seers of the state.

BJP spokesperson and MLC N Ravi Kumar appealed to the government to investigate the case properly as there was a possibility of the involvement of more people in the crime.

Meanwhile, the last rites of the Jain muni were performed as per Jain traditions on Sunday at Hirekodi village.