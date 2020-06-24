Video clips show poor Covid-19 treatment in Mangaluru hospital

The video clippings allegedly showing lack of facilities and treatment for Covid-19 infected at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru is being circulated in social media.

Three video clippings allegedly shot by the infected are being circulated. The video clipping shows waste in a drinking water tumbler, tea kept in open in glasses, and a mask being kept near the window of the toilet.

As the tablet given for the infected had turned brownish colour, a youth is seen questioning the hospital staff over the colour of the tablet in the video. In another video clipping, a youth is seen expressing displeasure for treating aged and youngsters infected with Covid-19, in the same ward.

Reacting to the allegations, Wenlock Hospital Superintendent and district surgeon Dr Sadashiva said "a few youths with international travel history have been tested positive for Covid-19. They are asymptomatic. However, their samples are tested positive. They are keen to return their houses. Owing to the positive report, they are frustrated and have levelled allegations."

"Already 256 infected have recovered and been discharged from hospital. The doctors and staff render their service by putting their health to risk. It is not right to level false allegations against the doctors and staff," he added.