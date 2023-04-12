VTU hits upon new formula to tackle cheating in exams

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has decided to provide a formula ‘handbook’ that first-year engineering students can consult during exams, an innovative solution that looks to tackle familiar problems of malpractice and rote learning.

The first-of-its-kind move in the VTU will be applicable to the first semester undergraduate engineering examinations scheduled to be held from the third week of April. Nearly 75,000 students will sit for the exams.

However, each student has to use an individual copy of the handbook in the examination. Exchanging handbooks and photocopies is not permitted.

VTU has jurisdiction over 182 affiliated colleges, one constituent college and 25 autonomous colleges with UG programmes in 37 disciplines.

The university has printed the formula ‘handbook’ for mathematics, chemistry, physics and electrical engineering subjects. The handbook is prepared by chairpersons and members of the respective Board of Studies for the subjects.

“We’ve decided to provide formula handbooks during examinations for some subjects to avoid memorisation and stop malpractices,” VTU Vice-Chancellor S Vidyashankar said.

According to VTU, the handbook will help students to track down important formulae faster, increase accuracy and speed in solving numerical problems.

Chances of mistakes in the deduction of formulas would also be reduced, while students would be able to use their creativity, the university said. VTU has asked all affiliated colleges to purchase the printed handbooks and make them available to students during the exams.