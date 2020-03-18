Wakf Board issues strict measures to check Covid-19

In a bid to limit the reach of Covid-19, the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf, has recommended drastic measures to ensure the masjids and dargahs do not turn into vectors to spread the disease.

A meeting, attended by government, Auquf officials and doctors on Wednesday, resolved on a series of sweeping recommendations, including getting masjids to clean up their environs and concluding the entire Jumma congregation within 15 minutes for the next three weeks.

Asked if the recommendations were a reaction to the outbreak of the disease in Kalaburagi, Dr Mohamed Yousuff, Chairman of the Karnataka State Board of Auquf, admitted that the situation in the district was dire but the urgent recommendations were made to contain the situation at large. “The danger is everywhere,” Dr Yousuff said, before pointing out that a key vector point was dargahs (Muslim pilgrimages).

“We have a lot of devotees coming from various places, including north India, and these pilgrimages are becoming a major problem. People should walk in, wrap up their prayers in 15 minutes and walk out,” he said.

“Our religious beliefs are important, yes, but we cannot kill the community for the sake of prayer,” he added.

Minorities Welfare Department, Secretary, A B Ibrahim clarified that the recommendations were made to partly fill a gap in government clampdown on coronavirus - namely that religious institutions had been left out. “Unlike temples, Mosques are visited five times a day, so there is danger,” he said.