What is good for people will become law: Bommai on anti-conversion Bill

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the ruling BJP would bring in laws that are good for the people and in the larger interest of society.

While interacting with media, Bommai said that a decision on anti-conversion bill, which is before the scrutiny committee of the law department, will be taken today (Monday). Once it gets clearance from the committee, it will come to the cabinet. After discussion, the new legislation would be tabled before the state Assembly.

Every law will have pros and cons and there will be discussions. "But, what is good for the people would be made as a law. We are ready to discuss the new law in the session," he said.

Asked about the ruling BJP's take on 'Love jihad', Bommai said, "let the scrutiny committee take a call first and then we will see what can be done."

"We are ready to face the opposition parties on all issues including new legislation. We want to discuss and take decisions on pro-people issues. Especially north Karnataka region development issues would be focused. We are ready and prepared. The answers in session would be given on realistic grounds, he stated.

