Will urge Centre to reduce toll fee, says Minister

The state government will write to the Union government requesting for reduction in toll plaza fare across the state, Public Works Minister C C Patil told the Legislative Council on Wednesday.
Replying to a query by MLC C N Manje Gowda, the minister said, “The toll fee is decided based on the construction cost of the road. There is a demand for reduction in toll fee. However, we will write to the Union government and discuss this,” he said.
The minister assured the members of addressing issues pertaining to VIP lanes after a few MLCs, including the chairperson, expressed their displeasure about the VIP lanes at several toll plazas.
Another member Marithibbe Gowda brought up the issue of the ambulances facing problems at the tolls. “We have seen ambulances stuck in the toll plaza for more than 10 minutes. There are no marshals appointed at the tolls, sometimes there will be no one to open the gates,” he said.
