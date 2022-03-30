Will urge Centre to reduce toll fee, says Minister

Will urge Centre to reduce toll fee, says Minister

The minister assured the members of addressing issues pertaining to VIP lanes

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS,
  • Mar 30 2022, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 04:18 ist
A view of the Hebbal toll plaza. Credit: DH Photo

The state government will write to the Union government requesting for reduction in toll plaza fare across the state, Public Works Minister C C Patil told the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Replying to a query by MLC C N Manje Gowda, the minister said, “The toll fee is decided based on the construction cost of the road. There is a demand for reduction in toll fee. However, we will write to the Union government and discuss this,” he said.

The minister assured the members of addressing issues pertaining to VIP lanes after a few MLCs, including the chairperson, expressed their displeasure about the VIP lanes at several toll plazas.

Another member Marithibbe Gowda brought up the issue of the ambulances facing problems at the tolls. “We have seen ambulances stuck in the toll plaza for more than 10 minutes. There are no marshals appointed at the tolls, sometimes there will be no one to open the gates,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Toll collection
C C Patil
Roads
infrastructure
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness

Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

 