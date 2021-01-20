With 80,686 inoculated so far, Karnataka leads nation in Covid-19 vaccination efforts

As many as 15,223 beneficiaries were vaccinated on day 4 of Covid vaccination on Tuesday, which was 47% of the target beneficiaries. Despite this, Karnataka till 6 pm on Tuesday had vaccinated 80,686 beneficiaries which is the highest in the country, according to figures put out by the Press Information Bureau.

Tumakuru vaccinated the highest number on Tuesday with 4,310 followed by Bengaluru Urban 4,288, and Bengaluru Rural 916.

Surprisingly, as many as six districts had zero beneficiaries vaccinated, as per figures provided in the daily Covid bulletin. These are: Chikkabalapur, Kolar, Mysuru, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir.

Vaccination session sites could not be scheduled in Mysuru and Vijayapura, district health authorities told DH. Vijayapura District Health Officer Dr MM Kapse, said, "Our session sites could not be scheduled on Tuesday. We will be doing vaccination in three sites on Wednesday instead." Dr T Amarnath, Mysuru District Health Officer, said, "Co-WIN app is down in some districts of the state. We haven't been able to upload vaccination beneficiaries. We have planned vaccination at 45 sites on Wednesday, but beneficiaries of only 38 sites have been uploaded. By Wednesday how many ever beneficiaries' details get uploaded, those many will be vaccinated."

Dr Indira Kabade, District Health Officer, Chikakbalapur, said, "Since the routine immunisation was held today, we could not do Covid immunisation. The decision has been left to the individual discretion of the districts. We have rescheduled Covid vaccination for Wednesday and at private hospitals on Thursday. Even to do vaccination at private hospitals, we have to monitor them, so we decided not to do Covid vaccination today because of manpower. On Monday we covered 79%."

Kolar District Health Officer Dr Vijaya Kumar told DH, "Our auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) and other field staff were busy in outreach sessions for routine vaccination. We won't be doing Covid vaccination on Thursday either."