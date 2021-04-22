Traders caught unawares as police enforce ‘actual’ guidelines

The government was forced to clarify on Thursday that all commercial establishments other than those permitted should be closed during all days of the week as per the latest Covid-19 guidelines.

According to the guidelines, ration shops (PDS), shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder are permitted.

Also, wholesale vegetable/fruit/flower markets are permitted to operate from open spaces or playgrounds adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Restaurants, eateries, standalone liquor shops and bars are permitted for takeaways only.

Barber shops, salons and beauty parlours are allowed “with strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour” and guidelines issued by the Health department.

All shops and establishments dealing with construction materials, food processing and related industries, cold storage and warehousing services are

permitted.

Delivery of items through e-commerce, banks, insurance offices, ATMs, capital and debt market services are allowed.

All other shops, commercial and private establishments shall remain closed, according to the guidelines. This includes theatres, malls, clubs and other establishments that are not permitted in the guidelines.

During night curfew and weekend curfew, home delivery services will be allowed. On weekends, restaurants will be allowed to undertake home deliveries only.

The clarification was issued owing to confusion on what was permitted and not on weekdays.

Businessmen complained of lack of clarity after the police shuttered shops citing the Covid-19 guidelines.