Train services disrupted on Bengaluru-Mysuru route 

Train services on Bengaluru-Mysuru were disrupted for more than an hour on Thursday afternoon after a tree fell on the overhead electric alignment.

Basava Express train on its way to Mysuru from Bengaluru was stalled for over an hour. Railway officials said a tree fell on OHE alignment at Somanahalli near Maddur cut the power supply, leading to the halt of the train. "The Over Head Electric Alignment feeds power to electric trains. Power supply to trains could not be extended and this caused the detention. Now the problem has been attended," South Western Railway chief public relations officer E Vijaya said.