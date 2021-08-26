Transparency needed in appointment of VCs: Doreswamy

Transparency needed in appointment of vice-chancellors: M R Doreswamy

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 26 2021, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 02:02 ist
M R Doreswamy. Credit: DH file photo

Former adviser to the state government (education reforms) Prof M R Doreswamy has urged the government to bring in transparency in the appointment of vice-chancellors for state-run universities.

Doreswamy told reporters, "The government has a habit of appointing sitting VCs to the search committees to select VCs. But, when the sitting VCs are in obligation with the government, how can they give justice during selection?"

M R Doreswamy
universities
Karnataka
vice-chancellors

