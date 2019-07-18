Trust or no? Karnataka has seen 19 motions since 1961

Karnataka has witnessed 19 motions of confidence and no-confidence against incumbent governments since 1961. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s floor test on Friday could be the 20th.

Twelve of them have been no-confidence motions and the rest seven confidence motions.

While all the seven confidence motions have concluded in one day, the no-confidence motions have gone up to four days to reach finality.

The last time a no-confidence motion was moved in Karnataka was in July 2015. Ironically, it was the JD(S) led by Kumaraswamy that had unsuccessfully moved the motion against the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government. After a fractured mandate in the May 2018 Assembly polls, the two parties went on to join hands to form a coalition, which is now on the brink of collapse.

