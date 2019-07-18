Trust or no? Karnataka has seen 19 motions since 1961

Trust or no? Karnataka has seen 19 motions since 1961

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 18 2019, 22:32pm ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2019, 22:32pm ist
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy during an Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Thursday. PTI photo

Karnataka has witnessed 19 motions of confidence and no-confidence against incumbent governments since 1961. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s floor test on Friday could be the 20th. 

Twelve of them have been no-confidence motions and the rest seven confidence motions. 

While all the seven confidence motions have concluded in one day, the no-confidence motions have gone up to four days to reach finality. 

The last time a no-confidence motion was moved in Karnataka was in July 2015. Ironically, it was the JD(S) led by Kumaraswamy that had unsuccessfully moved the motion against the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government. After a fractured mandate in the May 2018 Assembly polls, the two parties went on to join hands to form a coalition, which is now on the brink of collapse.  

Karnataka Crisis LIVE | House adjourned till 11 am on Friday, BJP MLAs to sit on overnight 'dharna'

H D Kumaraswamy
Siddaramaiah
Karnataka
Comments (+)
 