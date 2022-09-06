Two held for showing weapon during Ganesh immersion procession

2 held for showing weapon during Ganesh procession

DHNS
DHNS, Harihar,
  • Sep 06 2022, 00:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2022, 00:05 ist

Police arrested two youths belonging to the minority community late Monday for creating fear among people by flaunting a lethal weapon during the immersion ceremony of Lord Ganesha idol installed by Jai Bhim Nagar Youth Association in Harihar town of Davangere district.

Nayaz Ahmad (21) and Mohammad Nawaz (19) are the arrested persons and police are on the hunt for Sheikh Ali.

It is said that the trio arrived at the circle when the immersion procession reached there and displayed the lethal weapon measuring 1.5 feet and created fear among people during the procession. An eye witness, Jagadish lodged a complaint at Harihar town police station.  

Harihar
Karnataka
Davangere

