Two other cases of KFD confirmed

Two more cases of Kyasanuru Forest Disease (KFD) have been confirmed at Madaburu village in the taluk.

The blood samples of two labourers, sent for laboratory investigation in Shivamogga, have been tested positive for KFD.

Taluk Medical Officer Dr Veeraprasad said that five cases of KFD have been confirmed in the taluk so far. Among these, two workers, who had come from outside states, have returned to their native places. The rest three are under treatment, he said.

“All labourers in the estate are vaccinated against the disease. Awareness has been created on vaccinating the villagers residing in five km of the jurisdiction of Madaburu villagers, on February 14”, he added.