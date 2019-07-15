U-K dist gets heavy showers; Maha rain swells rivers

Monsoon showers have receded in most parts of Karnataka, but Uttara Kannada district continued to experience downpour. On Monday night, heavy rain lashed Karwar town, causing hardships to the residents and the commuters due to flooding of low-lying areas and the roads.

Incidents of rainwater gushing into the houses and commercial establishments were reported at Padmanabhnagar, Mahadevnagar, KHB Layout and surrounding areas.

Overcast conditions prevailed over the town, which experienced light showers intermittently through the day.

Several parts of the district also witnessed heavy showers. Ankola recorded 11.2 mm of rain in the last 24 hours (ending 8 am on Monday), Kumta received 97.8 mm, Bhatkal 90 mm, Joida 47 mm and Sirsi 38 mm, according to the officials of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

Moderate to heavy showers threw life out of gear at Devasugur, Shaktinagar and surrounding villages in Raichur taluk. Children were left stranded at their schools in several villages as premises of several government schools were inundated with rainwater. Parts of Harapanahalli taluk in Ballari district also have received moderate showers on Monday.

Rivers in full flow

Meanwhile, despite a lull in the rain for the last couple of days, East-flowing rivers in North Karnataka continued to receive good inflow owing to the incessant rain in their catchment in the recent past.

With River Krishna flowing in full steam, as much as 1.14 lakh cusecs water has flowed into Almatti reservoir. Over 38,000 cusecs were released downstream from Almatti.

The confluence of Krishna and Malaprabha rivers at Kudalasangama (the aikya sthala of Basavanna) is full to the brim.

Hipparagi reservoir near Rabakavi-Banahatti on Monday received 84,300 cusecs of water while the outflow was 83,300 cusecs.

Four of six low-lying bridges across Krishna and its tributaries in Chikkodi and Nippani taluks have been open for vehicular traffic after the water level in the rivers subsided on Monday. However, Malikwad-Dattawad and Kallol-Yadur bridges are still under water.

Tungabhadra river is in full flow along its course in Harihar and Harapanahalli taluks. With the water level in the river rising with each passing day, farmers have shifted their pump sets from the river basin.