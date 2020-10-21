Udupi: Giant stingray fish caught by fishermen

Two giant stingray fish weighing 750-kg and 250-kg each respectively was caught by fishermen who had gone for deep sea fishing from Malpe port.

The stingray fish were caught by Subhash Salian. Using the crane, the bumper catch was unloaded from the boat at Malpe port. Sting Ray is locally called Thorake or Kombu Thorake. A large number of people had gathered at the port to get a glimpse of the giant fish and many were seen clicking the photographs and recording video and sharing it among their friends.