Union Minister launches CM's 'Raitha Vidyanidhi'

The Chief Minister's Scholarship Scheme for children of farmers - Raitha Vidyanidhi - was launched by Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday.

The scheme was one of the first announcements made by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after assuming charge in July this year.

Speaking at the event, Bommai noted that farmers continue to be in a state of economic distress. "To address this, the government will give importance to post-harvest processing under a comprehensive agriculture policy," he said. The government will make all efforts to ensure scientific storage, transport and marketing of farmers' produce.

Bommai said that measures were essential to ensure that the crop varieties developed at agriculture universities reach the farmers and benefit them.

Union Minister Tomar recalled the programmes of the Central government aimed at doubling farmers' income. The Central government has set aside Rs 1.5 lakh crore under Atmanirbhar Yojana to provide basic facilities for farmers to store their produce. Several programmes initiated by Agriculture department in Karnataka were a model for other states, he said.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje said that 750 farm produce groups will be set up in Karnataka to help small farmers of the state. Farmers should benefit from schemes such as "One District, One Product" and others initiated by the Centre, she said.

It can be recalled that the Bommai government had set aside Rs 1,000 cr for the scholarship scheme aimed at encouraging children of farmers to pursue higher education.