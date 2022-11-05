Contaminated water claims life in Belagavi district

A resident of Mudenur village in Ramdurg taluk succumbed to gastroenteritis due to consumption of contaminated water on Saturday. With this the death toll due to contaminated water has reached three.

Vithal Hanmant Gudihind (40) resident of Mudenur succumbed during treatment at a private hospital in Bagalkot.

Mudenur residents complained of gastroenteritis due to consumption of contaminated water on October 27, and 94 persons were hospitalised. Vithal had been admitted in Taluk Hospital, Ramdurg for treatment and later shifted to Bagalkot on October 28. He was discharged four days ago, but as his health condition deteriorated, he was admitted to hospital at Bagalkot on Friday wherein he succumbed.

Saraswati Ningappa Havalli (70) died on October 23 and Shivappa Yandgeri (70) on October 27. Government has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh to next of kin of Shivappa.