Karnataka Rakshana Vedike opposes Karnataka Milk Federation-Amul merger

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike opposes KMF-Amul merger

The episode has created a political storm in Karnataka before the upcoming Assembly elections

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 11 2023, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 15:40 ist
KRV protests against the KMF-Amul merger. Credit: PTI Photo

Activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged protest in front  of Belagavi Milk Union opposing merger of Karnataka Milk Federation with Amul on Tuesday.

Slogans were raised against the state and Centre, opposing the merger, and protestors demanded that the proposition be withdrawn.

They demanded that the Nandini brand be protected.

Deepak Gudagnatti, Ganesh Rokade, and others were present.

Karnataka News
Karnataka
Karnataka Milk Federation
Nandini
Amul
Karnataka Rakshana Vedike

