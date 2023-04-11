Karnataka Rakshana Vedike opposes Karnataka Milk Federation-Amul merger

Activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged protest in front of Belagavi Milk Union opposing merger of Karnataka Milk Federation with Amul on Tuesday.
Slogans were raised against the state and Centre, opposing the merger, and protestors demanded that the proposition be withdrawn.
They demanded that the Nandini brand be protected.
Deepak Gudagnatti, Ganesh Rokade, and others were present.
