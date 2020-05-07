Vizag gas leak: Yediyurappa expresses grief, asks industries in Karnataka to take precautions

Citing the gas leak tragedy in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday asked managements of industries in the state restarting operations after COVID-19 lockdown to ensure all safety measures are in place.

Expressing grief over the incident, which left eight people dead and over 100 hospitalised after styrene gas leaked at a polymer plant in Visakhapatnam early Thursday, he said it was unfortunate and such mishaps should not recur anywhere.

In series of tweets, he said in the backdrop of the accident in Vishkhapatnam, managements restarting their industries in Karnataka after two months have to take this as a lesson of caution. "I appeal that production be started after ensuring all safety precautionary measures," the Chief Minister said. The state government has recently announced relaxations in the lockdown curbs in green and organge zones in the state and allowed several activities, including industrial operations. In another tweet, Yediyurappa said: "Extremely saddened by the incident in Visakhapatnam. My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected.@AndhraPradeshCM."

The gas leak impacted villages within a five kilometer radius of the plant, according to officials. Former prime minister and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda expressed shock over the incident and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend all required assistance to Andhra Pradesh. "I am shocked and deeply pained by the #VizagGasLeakage tragedy. My prayers are with those affected. @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan @ncbn I request @PMOIndia to extend all needed assistance," he tweeted.

Former union minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas M Veerappa Moily and Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and former chief minister Siddaramaiah were among others who expressed grief over the mishap. "...we find from the report that not much rescue operation has been taken. Emergent measures will have to be taken on a war footing to bring the situation under control. I pray that situation comes under control and all the affected are taken care," Moily said.

Siddaramaiah in a tweet said: "Sad to know about the tragic gas leak in Visakhapatnam which has taken many lives. We stand in support with the people of Andra Pradesh in this hour of grief."