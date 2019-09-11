Vokkaligas should decide on proper role models: Ravi

Tourism Minister C T Ravi on Wednesday said that it is time for the Vokkaliga community people to think and decide on who should be their role models.

Replying to a query on the Vokkaliga community’s protest in Bengaluru against the arrest of D K Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with a money laundering case, Ravi, also a Vokkaliga leader, said that the community has given prominent personalities like Shantaveri Gopala Gowda, writer Kuvempu, Kengal Hanumanthaiah, to the society.

"All these personalities were humble and worked for the welfare of the state and its people. They are the role models for the people of the community. Now, the community people should think whether these people should be their models or the others," Ravi said.

“The present age is not for truthful people. Wrong-doers, irrespective of political party, must be punished. The ED or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was not formed by the BJP. The institutions do not belong to any party,” he said.

As per the law, one person can hold up to Rs 2 lakh in cash. Is it wrong to investigate for holding crores of rupees in cash? he asked.

Traffic violation

When asked about the revised traffic fines, Ravi said, “I had never worn a seat belt before. Now, I am following the rules. If I make a mistake, I will be penalised. It could be the minister or chief minister, everyone must follow the rules."

Ravi said, "The roads must be repaired. But the people, who raise their voice against the increased fine, must look how many people are paying Income tax, service tax and commercial taxes in the country. In America, 95% of citizens pay such taxes promptly. But, in our country, we find ways to evade taxes and only demand good roads."