Will come up with 'Karnataka model' to deal with rioters, says Bommai

Will come up with 'Karnataka model': Bommai on rioters

The CM was discussing the investigation of the Hubballi violence case, saying that a new organisation may be behind it

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Apr 24 2022, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 16:01 ist
CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government will come up with a 'Karnataka model', which would have legal backing, to take action against rioters. 

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, the chief minister said the state government had adopted such a model during the KG Halli, DJ Halli and other such incidents of violence, indicating that there was no need for the Uttar Pradesh model to be followed. The Uttar Pradesh model mainly refers to the use of bulldozers in cracking down on perpetrators.

Bommai said the state government has not considered the Hubballi violence as just a riot. "There is a larger conspiracy behind the violence as a large number of people gathered at the police station in no time and started pelting stones," he said, adding that it seemed pre-planned. 

He said his government has given the police a free hand to probe the case and that those responsible will be taken to task. "Police have recorded statements of several accused persons and have got leads against a few organisations. We will take action against all such organisations. There are a few new organisation names that have come up. The police will act against them," he said. 

Cabinet expansion
Bommai said he is not in a position to give details about cabinet expansion. The party high command will take a call on this soon, he said.

Fourth wave
The chief minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of chief ministers on April 27 to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the states. Based on the advisory given by the central government, the state will issue SOPs.  Based on the experience gained over the last three waves the government will prepare its action plan based on the experts' suggestions.

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
Hubballi
BJP

