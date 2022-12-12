Writer K S Bhagawan gets anticipatory bail

Writer K S Bhagawan gets anticipatory bail

Mahabaleshwar from Ikkeri of Sagar taluk had filed a private complaint in the court alleging that the writer hurt the sentiments of Hindus in his book

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Sagar,
  • Dec 12 2022, 23:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2022, 23:55 ist
Writer K S Bhagawan. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Fifth District & Sessions Court, on Monday granted anticipatory bail to writer K S Bhagawan in connection with his book case.

Mahabaleshwar from Ikkeri of Sagar taluk had filed a private complaint in the court alleging that the writer hurt the sentiments of Hindus in the book titled 'Rama Mandira yaake beda' (Why Ram Mandir is not needed).

Admitting the case, the court issued summons directing the writer to appear before the court for the hearing. But he did not appear. So, an arrest warrant was issued against him.

Following this, the writer filed anticipatory bail. The court issued conditional anticipatory bail asking him to appear before police for the probe in 10 days.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
K S Bhagawan

What's Brewing

Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film

Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film

Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?

Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?

A look at Air India's history

A look at Air India's history

Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case

Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

 