Writer K S Bhagawan gets anticipatory bail

The Fifth District & Sessions Court, on Monday granted anticipatory bail to writer K S Bhagawan in connection with his book case.

Mahabaleshwar from Ikkeri of Sagar taluk had filed a private complaint in the court alleging that the writer hurt the sentiments of Hindus in the book titled 'Rama Mandira yaake beda' (Why Ram Mandir is not needed).

Admitting the case, the court issued summons directing the writer to appear before the court for the hearing. But he did not appear. So, an arrest warrant was issued against him.

Following this, the writer filed anticipatory bail. The court issued conditional anticipatory bail asking him to appear before police for the probe in 10 days.