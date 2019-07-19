Yeddyurappa demands apology from minister Mahesh

BJP State President B S Yeddyurappa demanded an apology from Tourism minister Sa Ra Mahesh for his allegations against former JD(S) president and rebel MLA A H Vishwanath.

Speaking in the House, Mahesh had alleged that Vishwanath had a loan of Rs 28 cr incurred due to elections. Though he had agreed to help him out with his loan, Mahesh alleged that Vishwanath had joined the rebel camp after BJP decided to clear his loans.

"Without informing the Speaker on what he was going to talk, Sa Ra Mahesh has levelled allegations against MLAs, which were made in the past too. We are moving a privilege motion against Sa Ra Mahesh for allegations levelled during the confidence motion," he said.

Mahesh's' comments as a minister against a 'honest person' like Vishwanath is unpardonable, Yeddyurappa said and demanded an apology from Sa Ra Mahesh.

"Once Vishwanath returns we will discuss these issues in the house," he added.