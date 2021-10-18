Yogeeshgouda murder: HC bins petitions challenging CBI investigation

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed the petitions filed by former minister Vinay Kulkarni and three other accused challenging the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Yogeeshgouda murder case.

Yogeeshgouda, a member of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat and BJP leader, was murdered in 2016 and the case was handed over to CBI in September 2019.

A division bench, comprising Justices B Veerappa and N S Sanjay Gowda, said truth will prevail once the trial is completed and there is no case for interference.

The petitions were filed by Vinay Kulkarni, Basavaraj Shivappa Muttagi, Vinayak, Chandrashekar Indi and Somashekar, the accused who are facing trial in the case.

The petitioners challenged the September 6, 2019 order of the state government granting sanction to the CBI to probe the case and the subsequent FIR registered by the agency.

The bench noted that charge sheets have been filed by impleading the new accused persons in the case, cognizance of the offences already taken, the trial is half way and presently, the matter is posted for further trial.

“Therefore, this court cannot quash the impugned order passed by the state government as well as the FIR culminating into filing of supplementary charge sheets, taking of cognizance by the competent court and that too when the matter is now being posted for further trial in exercise of powers under the provisions of Articles 226 and 227 of the Constitution of India read with Section 482 of the CrPC,” the bench said.

The bench said the local investigating officers did not conduct the investigation in a fair and proper manner.

Those very investigating officers were arrayed as accused by the CBI for diluting the investigation by accepting gratification, the court observed.

The bench has directed the trial court to proceed with the trial without being influenced by any observations made in the order.

The murder had taken place on June 15, 2016, in Dharwad. Vinay Kulkarni was arrayed as an accused and arrested in November 2020.