Alzheimer's is not just about ageing, forgetfulness...

It is said that cinema, the most modern of the visual arts, reflects contemporary society at large, its concerns and issues that affect the common people. A recent spate of films built around Alzheimer’s disease, like Bengali films Belashuru and Srabaner Dhara, Spanish/English language film Live Twice, Love Once, and earlier films like Amour, The Notebook, Still Alice, Elizabeth is Missing examine this issue affecting the society.

It’s not that dementia and Alzheimer’s disease were not there earlier but some of the symptoms like forgetting things or people’s names were brushed aside as inevitable signs of old age. But healthcare professionals say the number of people suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s is definitely on the rise. There are different reasons for it.

“Our population is living longer. The biggest risk factor of developing dementia is old age. Lifestyle diseases, air pollution are also contributing to the development of this condition currently. Besides, more detection is happening compared to when it was considered as a normal part of getting old,” says Nilanjana Maulik, Secretary, Alzheimer’s & Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI), Kolkata chapter.

Whether through watching films on this subject or reading about the condition, people, in general, are also getting more aware. The recent Bengali hit film Belashuru was based on a real-life couple who lived in north Kolkata. The husband took care of his wife like a child though she did not recognise him at all now, and instead thought of him as a stranger intruding into her life and even abused him. Yet she remembered her childhood in a village which is now in Bangladesh. In Alzheimer’s, immediate memory recedes while the long memory remains more alive.

While agreeing that awareness of the condition has increased over time, Nilanjana feels that there is still a huge lack of understanding, both in the general public and even among health professionals.

“Dementia is the seventh leading cause of death worldwide, and the media has an important role in shaping public understanding of a poorly understood condition. It is pleasing to see it being considered as subjects in films, though not necessarily depicted meaningfully,” she says.

Alarmingly, dementia, usually considered an old-age disease, is increasingly affecting younger people, even as early as in their 40s.

According to Amitabha Ghosh, president, ARDSI, around one-third of their dementia patients are below the age of 65. Even young people in their 40s are showing the signs.

Among the signs that dementia has set in are short-term memory loss, repetitiveness, misplacing things, changes in mood and personality, and difficulty with familiar tasks, Nilanjana explains.

Unfortunately, there is no medication available, yet, that can cure dementia. But some medicines may help with some of the symptoms for a time.

Doctors may also prescribe other medications to treat problems brought on by dementia, such as depression, trouble while sleeping, or irritability. Also, “medication used for treatment is effective in the very early stages of the condition,” Nilanjana informs.

Doctors and researchers from all over the world involved in this area find some strategies that help to tackle dementia from setting in. Some healthy lifestyle practices like physical exercise, as also a good diet and a good sleep pattern can aid in this. Mental stimulation is recommended like doing crossword puzzles, playing chess, etc. Learning something new, like a new language, helps too as it engages the brain while constructing sentences, reading, etc., with the help of grammar.

Staying socially connected reduces stress and it is important that senior people get involved in various social activities. Even having a good old adda with friends as time hangs in the retired phase of life, helps.

Of course, it is a huge challenge for caregivers when dementia or Alzheimer’s affect a close family member. Take the case of Joyita Mitra (name changed on request), a homemaker.

She lost her husband suddenly due to a heart attack. Her mother-in-law lived in the extended family.

Joyita had to bring up her two young children as a single mother. But the more challenging task, Joyita says, was when her mother-in-law developed Alzheimer’s.

“Sometimes when I went to pick up the children from school, on return I found her missing from home. Luckily I could find her in the neighbourhood. She would pack her bags wishing to go to her birthplace where nobody lived now.”

Ultimately, Joyita decided to find a care home where persons in such conditions were taken in. “I visit her every month. She seems happy in the company of people of her age and even participates in various activities the home organises.”

It would be insensitive to castigate the daughter-in-law for taking this action. It is a practical solution in such cases. The caregiver’s role is most significant in this regard, Joyita says. Understanding, accepting and managing the condition effectively is the key. “It’s a round-the-clock responsibility that needs both mental and physical stamina. From dealing with the impact of the disease to handling the stress with patience, the caregiver spends 70 hours a week on average in

this role.”